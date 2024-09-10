The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-10

Written by on September 10, 2024

  1. Michael Fischer – In Substance And Principle/Luminous Spectra
  2. Sergio Mendes & Brazil ’66 – Tristeza (Goodbye Sadness)
  3. Sergio Mendes & Brazil ’77 – For What Its Worth
  4. Gene ‘Bowlegs’ Miller – Toddlin’
  5. James Carr – Freedom Train
  6. Barbara Perry – Say You Need It
  7. Gut Health – Stiletto
  8. Grong Grong – Vlad The Impaler
  9. Wake In Fright – You Deserve
  10. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  11. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  12. The Grateful Dead – Dark Star (single version)
  13. Blue Cheer – Feathers From Your Tree
  14. The Band – This Wheel’s On Fire
  15. SRC – Daystar
  16. Cold Sun – For Ever
  17. Cold Sun – See What You Cause
  18. Parliament – Mothership Connection (Star Child)
  19. Bootsy Collins – The Pinocchio Theory
  20. Little Sister – Stanga
  21. Sly & the Family Stone – (You Caught Me) Smilin’
  22. Daniel Figgis – Look! I’m Running
  23. Nigel Rolfe – Lake and Waters of Sorrow
  24. The Shit – Little Geography
  25. Ace Farren Ford – Check The Thomas Brothers
  26. Smegma – No-No-No
