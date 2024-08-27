The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-27

- William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
- Steve Buscemi and Elliot Sharp – The Human Virus
- Carla LIppis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
- Slayerorgana – Creep/Pig.Death
- Florigenix – Passage Of The Bird Queen
- KItchen Witch – Rosemary
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Paul Lytton & Erhard Hirt – Don’t Wait Too Long!
- Jean Guerin – Ca Va Lecomte
- Friedrich Gulda & Ursula Anders – Duo 1
- Tony Oxley – Composition 2
- Limpe Fuchs – Lachen
- The Velvet Underground – Here She Comes Again
- Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-VIda
- Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Safe As MIlk
- The United States Of America – The Garden Of Earthly Delights
- The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
- Sly & the Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
- 61X – Dynamite
- Willie Toliver – Papa Killed A Chicken
- The Everyday People – Funky Generation
- Black Nasty – Party On 4th Street (Part One)
- Blackrock – Blackrock Yeah Yeah
- M.B.T’s – M.B.T’s Sound
Reader's opinions