The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-27

  1. William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
  2. Steve Buscemi and Elliot Sharp – The Human Virus
  3. Carla LIppis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
  4. Slayerorgana – Creep/Pig.Death
  5. Florigenix – Passage Of The Bird Queen
  6. KItchen Witch – Rosemary
  7. The Genevieves – Adore You
  8. Paul Lytton & Erhard Hirt – Don’t Wait Too Long!
  9. Jean Guerin – Ca Va Lecomte
  10. Friedrich Gulda & Ursula Anders – Duo 1
  11. Tony Oxley – Composition 2
  12. Limpe Fuchs – Lachen
  13. The Velvet Underground – Here She Comes Again
  14. Iron Butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-VIda
  15. Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Safe As MIlk
  16. The United States Of America – The Garden Of Earthly Delights
  17. The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
  18. Sly & the Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
  19. 61X – Dynamite
  20. Willie Toliver – Papa Killed A Chicken
  21. The Everyday People – Funky Generation
  22. Black Nasty – Party On 4th Street (Part One)
  23. Blackrock – Blackrock Yeah Yeah
  24. M.B.T’s – M.B.T’s Sound
