The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-20

- The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
- The Nomads – Situations
- Bird Detective – Molotov Mocktail
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- Petelo Vicka en Son Nzazi – Sungu Lubuka
- Abeti et Les Redoutables – Musique Tshiluba
- Nash The Slash – Dopes On The Water
- Culturcide – They Aren’t The World
- The Residents – Little Sister
- Daphne Oram – New Atlantis
- Suzanne Ciani – Paris 1971
- Langham Research Centre – Money
- Langham Research Clinic – Executive Balls
- Kool & The Gang – Chocolate Buttermilk
- Over Night Low – The Witch Doctor
- The Chubukos – Witch Doctor Bump
- Cold Fire(Kashmere Stage Band) – $$ Kash Register $$
- J Hines And The Fellows – Camelot Time
- The Mothers Of Invention – Who Needs The Peace Corps
- Silver Apples – Oscillations
- The Fugs – Crystal Liason
- The Wind In The Willows – Wheel Of Changes
- Whirlywirld – Red River
- Artificial Organs – Situation Normal
- Pel Mel – Click Click
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Kom Her Sing Mit
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Jeder Tag
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Soso
- The Electric Prunes – Shadows
Reader's opinions