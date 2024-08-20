The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
  2. The Nomads – Situations
  3. Bird Detective – Molotov Mocktail
  4. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  5. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  6. Petelo Vicka en Son Nzazi – Sungu Lubuka
  7. Abeti et Les Redoutables – Musique Tshiluba
  8. Nash The Slash – Dopes On The Water
  9. Culturcide – They Aren’t The World
  10. The Residents – Little Sister
  11. Daphne Oram – New Atlantis
  12. Suzanne Ciani – Paris 1971
  13. Langham Research Centre – Money
  14. Langham Research Clinic – Executive Balls
  15. Kool & The Gang – Chocolate Buttermilk
  16. Over Night Low – The Witch Doctor
  17. The Chubukos – Witch Doctor Bump
  18. Cold Fire(Kashmere Stage Band) – $$ Kash Register $$
  19. J Hines And The Fellows – Camelot Time
  20. The Mothers Of Invention – Who Needs The Peace Corps
  21. Silver Apples – Oscillations
  22. The Fugs – Crystal Liason
  23. The Wind In The Willows – Wheel Of Changes
  24. Whirlywirld – Red River
  25. Artificial Organs – Situation Normal
  26. Pel Mel – Click Click
  27. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Kom Her Sing Mit
  28. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Jeder Tag
  29. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Soso
  30. The Electric Prunes – Shadows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-08-20

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist