The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-06

- The Jazz Crusaders – Scratch
- Wayne Shorter – Sweet Pea
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- The Residents – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
- Nash The Slash – 19th Nervous Breakdown
- The Clash – Time Is Tight
- The Incestors (Morgan Fisher) – Something Better Change
- Hugh Cornwell & Robert Williams – White Room
- The Flying Lizards – Move On Up
- Lemon Kittens – Shakin’ All Over
- MX-80 – Theme From Batman
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Groupe Minizoto Ya Zaire – Mfuur Ma
- Lolo et L’Orchestre O.K. Jazz – Lolo Soulfire
- Twenty Sixty Six And Then – Reflections On The Future
- Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
- James Brown – Escape-ism
- The J.B.’s – I’ll Ze
- Sly & The Family Stone – Frisky
- Kashmere Stage Band – Thank You (extended album version)
- Kool And The Gang – Let The Music Take Your Mind (extended version)
- Ace Farren Ford – Are We There Yet?
- Smegma – Open Jam
- Pissy Relay Switches – Diskettes
- Headless Corpses – Axe Murderers
- Tangerine Dream – Sunrise In The Third System
- Steve Maxwell Von Braund – Monster Planet
- Orchestre O.K Jazz – Kiwita Kumunami
