The Mysterioso Show: 2024-08-06

  1. The Jazz Crusaders – Scratch
  2. Wayne Shorter – Sweet Pea
  3. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  4. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  5. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  6. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  7. The Residents – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  8. Nash The Slash – 19th Nervous Breakdown
  9. The Clash – Time Is Tight
  10. The Incestors (Morgan Fisher) – Something Better Change
  11. Hugh Cornwell & Robert Williams – White Room
  12. The Flying Lizards – Move On Up
  13. Lemon Kittens – Shakin’ All Over
  14. MX-80 – Theme From Batman
  15. The Shower Scene From Psycho – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  16. Groupe Minizoto Ya Zaire – Mfuur Ma
  17. Lolo et L’Orchestre O.K. Jazz – Lolo Soulfire
  18. Twenty Sixty Six And Then – Reflections On The Future
  19. Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
  20. James Brown – Escape-ism
  21. The J.B.’s – I’ll Ze
  22. Sly & The Family Stone – Frisky
  23. Kashmere Stage Band – Thank You (extended album version)
  24. Kool And The Gang – Let The Music Take Your Mind (extended version)
  25. Ace Farren Ford – Are We There Yet?
  26. Smegma – Open Jam
  27. Pissy Relay Switches – Diskettes
  28. Headless Corpses – Axe Murderers
  29. Tangerine Dream – Sunrise In The Third System
  30. Steve Maxwell Von Braund – Monster Planet
  31. Orchestre O.K Jazz – Kiwita Kumunami
