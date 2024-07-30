The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-30

July 30, 2024

  1. Hawkwind – Earth Calling/Born To Go
  2. The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
  3. The Residents – Die In Terror/Eva’s Warning
  4. Snakefinger – Yeti, What Are You?
  5. Monitor – Mokele-Mbembe
  6. KItchen Witch – Rosemary
  7. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  8. Mince For Vince – Down
  9. The U-Bombs – What’s Your Problem
  10. The U-Bombs – I Am Today
  11. The Fatback Band – Street Dance
  12. Magnum – Evolution
  13. The Chicago Gangsters – Gangster Boogie
  14. Sly & The Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
  15. The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
  16. Excitment Pathetix – The Age Of The Fun Cassette
  17. Dome – Madmen
  18. The Door And The Window – Nostradamus
  19. Nocturnal Emissions – Down The Sink
  20. Der Plan – Lebdoch
  21. DDAA – Little Boy
  22. Esplendor Geometrico – P.I.E.
  23. Steve Buscemi & Elliot Sharp – Taking The Virus
  24. Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – Ozymandias
  25. Lolo net Orchestre O.K. Jazz – Lolo Soulfire
  26. Orchestre National Du Congo – Ah! Congo
