The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-30

- Hawkwind – Earth Calling/Born To Go
- The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
- The Residents – Die In Terror/Eva’s Warning
- Snakefinger – Yeti, What Are You?
- Monitor – Mokele-Mbembe
- KItchen Witch – Rosemary
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Mince For Vince – Down
- The U-Bombs – What’s Your Problem
- The U-Bombs – I Am Today
- The Fatback Band – Street Dance
- Magnum – Evolution
- The Chicago Gangsters – Gangster Boogie
- Sly & The Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
- The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
- Excitment Pathetix – The Age Of The Fun Cassette
- Dome – Madmen
- The Door And The Window – Nostradamus
- Nocturnal Emissions – Down The Sink
- Der Plan – Lebdoch
- DDAA – Little Boy
- Esplendor Geometrico – P.I.E.
- Steve Buscemi & Elliot Sharp – Taking The Virus
- Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – Ozymandias
- Lolo net Orchestre O.K. Jazz – Lolo Soulfire
- Orchestre National Du Congo – Ah! Congo
Reader's opinions