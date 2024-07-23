The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-23

- Audrey Chen – Salt & Ash
- Laurie Anderson – Dancing With The Crescent Light
- Green Circles – 1969
- Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
- Wagons – Never Been To Spain
- Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
- The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
- King Gizzard & The LIzard Wizard – Le Risque
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Aretha Franklin – Ain’t No Way
- The Three Degrees – Maybe
- Esther Marrow – Peaceful Man
- Maxine Weldon – Grits Ain’t Groceries (All Around The World)
- Marva Whitney – Sunny (duet with James Brown)
- Devo – Mongoloid
- Pere Ubu – Heart Of Darkness
- The Residents – Flight Of The Bumble Roach
- Smegma – Flashcards
- Crash Course In Science – Cakes In The Home
- This Heat – 24 Track Loop
- Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats
- Cabaret Voltaire – Nag Nag Nag
- Clinton Green – Emucounter
- Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slates
- Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
- Essendon Airport – A Minor Problem
- Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
- Abeti Et Les Redoutables – Musique Tshlluba
Reader's opinions