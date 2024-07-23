The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-23

  1. Audrey Chen – Salt & Ash
  2. Laurie Anderson – Dancing With The Crescent Light
  3. Green Circles – 1969
  4. Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
  5. Wagons – Never Been To Spain
  6. Mince For Vince – The Lovecats
  7. The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
  8. King Gizzard & The LIzard Wizard – Le Risque
  9. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  10. Aretha Franklin – Ain’t No Way
  11. The Three Degrees – Maybe
  12. Esther Marrow – Peaceful Man
  13. Maxine Weldon – Grits Ain’t Groceries (All Around The World)
  14. Marva Whitney – Sunny (duet with James Brown)
  15. Devo – Mongoloid
  16. Pere Ubu – Heart Of Darkness
  17. The Residents – Flight Of The Bumble Roach
  18. Smegma – Flashcards
  19. Crash Course In Science – Cakes In The Home
  20. This Heat – 24 Track Loop
  21. Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats
  22. Cabaret Voltaire – Nag Nag Nag
  23. Clinton Green – Emucounter
  24. Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slates
  25. Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
  26. Essendon Airport – A Minor Problem
  27. Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
  28. Abeti Et Les Redoutables – Musique Tshlluba
