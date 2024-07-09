The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-09

  1. Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple
  2. Roy Ayers – We Live In Brooklyn Baby
  3. Jean-Luc Ponty – King Kong
  4. Nico – The End
  5. Snakefinger – Magic & Ecstasy
  6. Doo-Dooettes – Zombie
  7. U.S. Nerds (Morgan Fisher) – Get Back
  8. Laibach – One After 909
  9. The Residents – 1999
  10. The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
  11. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  12. Djawbreaker – We Do We Go
  13. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  14. The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
  15. James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
  16. The J.B.’s – The Wedge
  17. African Music Machine – Black Water Gold
  18. The Wild Magnolias – Corey Died On The Battlefield
  19. Barricade – Du Ragout Et Des Couleurs
  20. Jaques Thollot – Eleven
  21. Emtidi – Saat
  22. Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
  23. Jean-Jacques Birge – Utilsez Une Vielle Idee
  24. Million Brazilians – Wet Dry Jungle III
  25. African Music Machine – The Dapp
