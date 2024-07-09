The Mysterioso Show: 2024-07-09

- Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple
- Roy Ayers – We Live In Brooklyn Baby
- Jean-Luc Ponty – King Kong
- Nico – The End
- Snakefinger – Magic & Ecstasy
- Doo-Dooettes – Zombie
- U.S. Nerds (Morgan Fisher) – Get Back
- Laibach – One After 909
- The Residents – 1999
- The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- Djawbreaker – We Do We Go
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
- James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
- The J.B.’s – The Wedge
- African Music Machine – Black Water Gold
- The Wild Magnolias – Corey Died On The Battlefield
- Barricade – Du Ragout Et Des Couleurs
- Jaques Thollot – Eleven
- Emtidi – Saat
- Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
- Jean-Jacques Birge – Utilsez Une Vielle Idee
- Million Brazilians – Wet Dry Jungle III
- African Music Machine – The Dapp
Reader's opinions