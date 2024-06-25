The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-25

- Laurie Anderson – Time To Go
- Laurie Anderson – Big Science
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- James Chance & The Contortions – Dish It Out
- Mars – Hairwaves
- Smegma – Can’t Look Straight
- Two Daughters – Return Call We Are
- This Heat – 24 Track Loop
- Kevin Harrison – People In Space
- The Birthday Party – Nick The Stripper
- The Slugfuckers – Dolphins (Are Not) Fish
- James Brown/Bobby Byrd/Hank Ballard – Funky Side Of Town
- Maceo Parker – Doing It To Death
- Earth, Wind & Fire – C’mon Children
- Fatback Brother Bill Curtis – Dance Girl
- African Music Machine – Tropical
- Barricade – Sirenes Mourantes
- Jean-Jacques Birge – Insurrection
- Pepe Wismeer/Thierry Muller – A La Favour De La Guerre
- The Residents – Satisfaction
- The Sex Pistols – My Way
- Snakefinger – The Model
- Family Fodder – Sunday Girl
- Dr. Amazon – Silly Rabbit
- Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
- Brenda Lee – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
