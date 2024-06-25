The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. Laurie Anderson – Time To Go
  2. Laurie Anderson – Big Science
  3. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  4. Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  5. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  6. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  7. James Chance & The Contortions – Dish It Out
  8. Mars – Hairwaves
  9. Smegma – Can’t Look Straight
  10. Two Daughters – Return Call We Are
  11. This Heat – 24 Track Loop
  12. Kevin Harrison – People In Space
  13. The Birthday Party – Nick The Stripper
  14. The Slugfuckers – Dolphins (Are Not) Fish
  15. James Brown/Bobby Byrd/Hank Ballard – Funky Side Of Town
  16. Maceo Parker – Doing It To Death
  17. Earth, Wind & Fire – C’mon Children
  18. Fatback Brother Bill Curtis – Dance Girl
  19. African Music Machine – Tropical
  20. Barricade – Sirenes Mourantes
  21. Jean-Jacques Birge – Insurrection
  22. Pepe Wismeer/Thierry Muller – A La Favour De La Guerre
  23. The Residents – Satisfaction
  24. The Sex Pistols – My Way
  25. Snakefinger – The Model
  26. Family Fodder – Sunday Girl
  27. Dr. Amazon – Silly Rabbit
  28. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  29. Brenda Lee – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist