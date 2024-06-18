The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-18

  1. The Velvet Underground – The Gift
  2. Zombeaches – Nocturne
  3. Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing This
  4. Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  5. The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
  6. Terje Rypdal – Adagio
  7. Anima – How To Dream -You
  8. Amon Duul – Bitterlings Verwandlung
  9. Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped And Wasted
  10. Roy Ayers – The Fuzz
  11. Cedar Walton – Road Island Red
  12. James Brown – Talkin’ Loud And Sayin’ Nothing
  13. The Ohio Players – Jive Turkey
  14. Avant Garbage – Washing Up
  15. The Fabulaires – Sunglasses
  16. Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
  17. Wet Taxis – Inflate Your Baby
  18. The Systematics – Midnight On Balancing Day
  19. Rhino Rhino RH+ – My Mother The Car
  20. The Residents – Elvis & His Boss
  21. Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
  22. Snakefinger – The Spot
  23. Le Forte Four – Ballad Of Le Forte Four & Bongo Madness
