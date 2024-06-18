The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-18

- The Velvet Underground – The Gift
- Zombeaches – Nocturne
- Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing This
- Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
- The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
- Terje Rypdal – Adagio
- Anima – How To Dream -You
- Amon Duul – Bitterlings Verwandlung
- Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped And Wasted
- Roy Ayers – The Fuzz
- Cedar Walton – Road Island Red
- James Brown – Talkin’ Loud And Sayin’ Nothing
- The Ohio Players – Jive Turkey
- Avant Garbage – Washing Up
- The Fabulaires – Sunglasses
- Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
- Wet Taxis – Inflate Your Baby
- The Systematics – Midnight On Balancing Day
- Rhino Rhino RH+ – My Mother The Car
- The Residents – Elvis & His Boss
- Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
- Snakefinger – The Spot
- Le Forte Four – Ballad Of Le Forte Four & Bongo Madness
