The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2024

  1. The Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
  2. The Miracles – (Come Round Here) I’m The One You Need
  3. Boptronix – Flight Of Fancy
  4. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  5. The Henry Cowpats – The Get Ride Of It Song
  6. The Mutes – Crossing The Fjord (live to air)
  7. Terje Rypdal – Fare Well
  8. Richard Teitelbaum – Interlude in Pelog
  9. Smegma – Disco Diarrhea
  10. The Residents – Diskomo
  11. Culturcide – Disco
  12. Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
  13. Snakefinger – Talkin’ In The Town (1987 Remix)
  14. Split Second – Excerpt From SoundOut Festival January 2012
  15. Electric Bill Robinson – Sydney And Cleo
  16. Purple Panther Ensemble – Shop Gossip
  17. James Brown – There It Is (pts 1 & 2)
  18. Maceo & All The King’s Men – Funky Music Machine
  19. Dave Hamilton – Party Time
  20. The Peppers – Bringing It Down (instrumental)
  21. Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
  22. The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
  23. Jean-Jacques BIrge – Un Tres Court
  24. Barricade – Miche De Riz
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-06-11

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-06-11

Current track

Title

Artist