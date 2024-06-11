The Mysterioso Show: 2024-06-11

- The Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hanging On
- The Miracles – (Come Round Here) I’m The One You Need
- Boptronix – Flight Of Fancy
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- The Henry Cowpats – The Get Ride Of It Song
- The Mutes – Crossing The Fjord (live to air)
- Terje Rypdal – Fare Well
- Richard Teitelbaum – Interlude in Pelog
- Smegma – Disco Diarrhea
- The Residents – Diskomo
- Culturcide – Disco
- Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
- Snakefinger – Talkin’ In The Town (1987 Remix)
- Split Second – Excerpt From SoundOut Festival January 2012
- Electric Bill Robinson – Sydney And Cleo
- Purple Panther Ensemble – Shop Gossip
- James Brown – There It Is (pts 1 & 2)
- Maceo & All The King’s Men – Funky Music Machine
- Dave Hamilton – Party Time
- The Peppers – Bringing It Down (instrumental)
- Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
- The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
- Jean-Jacques BIrge – Un Tres Court
- Barricade – Miche De Riz
Reader's opinions