The Mysterioso Show: 2024-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2024

  1. Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
  2. Snakefinger – I Love Mary (Alternate version)
  3. Snakefinger – Smelly Tongues
  4. The Residents – Serenade For Missy
  5. David Batiste & the Gladiators – Funky Soul
