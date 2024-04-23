The Mysterioso Show: 2024-04-23

April 23, 2024

  1. Jacques Thollot – Entre Java Et Lombok
  2. Hawkwind – Reefer Madness
  3. Erin Buku – Only One Me
  4. Erin BUku – The Way
  5. 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beatle
  6. David Matthews & Electric BIrds – Special Delivery
  7. Katsutoshi Morizono – Space Traveller
  8. Aretha Franklin – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
  9. Aretha Franklin – You Send Me
  10. Aretha Franklin – Gentle On My MInd
  11. Marva Whitney – It’s My Thing (pt.1)
  12. Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
  13. The Mad Hatters – I Need Love
  14. The Headstones – Bad Day Blues
  15. The Apparitions – She’s So Satisfyin’
  16. The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead Of My Time
  17. The Residents – Is He Really Bringing Roses?
  18. The Residents – And I Was Alone
  19. Snakefinger – Jesus Was A Leprechaun
  20. Snakefinger – Kill The GReat Raven (1987 Residents remix)
  21. Electric Bill Robinson – Sydney and Cleo
  22. Ace & Duce – Free Form FRenzy
  23. Io – Uncontent Earthworms Of Denver
  24. Thursday’s CHildren – You Can Forget About That
