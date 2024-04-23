The Mysterioso Show: 2024-04-23

- Jacques Thollot – Entre Java Et Lombok
- Hawkwind – Reefer Madness
- Erin Buku – Only One Me
- Erin BUku – The Way
- 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beatle
- David Matthews & Electric BIrds – Special Delivery
- Katsutoshi Morizono – Space Traveller
- Aretha Franklin – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
- Aretha Franklin – You Send Me
- Aretha Franklin – Gentle On My MInd
- Marva Whitney – It’s My Thing (pt.1)
- Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
- The Mad Hatters – I Need Love
- The Headstones – Bad Day Blues
- The Apparitions – She’s So Satisfyin’
- The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead Of My Time
- The Residents – Is He Really Bringing Roses?
- The Residents – And I Was Alone
- Snakefinger – Jesus Was A Leprechaun
- Snakefinger – Kill The GReat Raven (1987 Residents remix)
- Electric Bill Robinson – Sydney and Cleo
- Ace & Duce – Free Form FRenzy
- Io – Uncontent Earthworms Of Denver
- Thursday’s CHildren – You Can Forget About That
Reader's opinions