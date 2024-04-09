The Mysterioso Show: 2024-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2024

  1. Caesar Frazier – Runnin’ Away
  2. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  3. Erin Buku – Only One Me
  4. 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beetle (feat. Harrison Smith)
  5. Sharon JOnes & the Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
  6. Sharon Jones & The Dap-KIngs – What Have You Done For Me Lately?
  7. The Dickies – Gigantor
  8. Sponge – Speed Racer
  9. Le Forte Four – Amazing Three
  10. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  11. Sweeney – Queerness Is A Virtue
  12. James Brown – There It Is (parts 1 and 2)
  13. The Ohio Players – Ecstasy
  14. Lyn Collins – Mama Feelgood
  15. The JB’s – The Grunt Pt. 1
  16. The Century’s – Hard Times
  17. The Jefferson Handkerchief – I’m Allergic To Flowers
  18. The HAymarks – Louise
  19. The Rationals – I Need You
  20. The Residents – Death In Barstow
  21. Snakefinger – The Model
  22. Snakefinger – The Vultures Of Bombay (1987 remix)
  23. Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
  24. Jacques Thollot – Go Mind
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist