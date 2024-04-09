The Mysterioso Show: 2024-04-09

- Caesar Frazier – Runnin’ Away
- Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
- Erin Buku – Only One Me
- 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beetle (feat. Harrison Smith)
- Sharon JOnes & the Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-KIngs – What Have You Done For Me Lately?
- The Dickies – Gigantor
- Sponge – Speed Racer
- Le Forte Four – Amazing Three
- Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
- Sweeney – Queerness Is A Virtue
- James Brown – There It Is (parts 1 and 2)
- The Ohio Players – Ecstasy
- Lyn Collins – Mama Feelgood
- The JB’s – The Grunt Pt. 1
- The Century’s – Hard Times
- The Jefferson Handkerchief – I’m Allergic To Flowers
- The HAymarks – Louise
- The Rationals – I Need You
- The Residents – Death In Barstow
- Snakefinger – The Model
- Snakefinger – The Vultures Of Bombay (1987 remix)
- Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
- Jacques Thollot – Go Mind
Reader's opinions