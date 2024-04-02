The Mysterioso Show: 2024-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2024

  1. The Residents – Easter Woman
  2. Xhol – Radio
  3. Erin Buku – Only One Me
  4. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  5. Erykah Badu – Next Lifetime
  6. Erykah Badu – Think Twice
  7. James Brown – I’m A Greedy Man Pts. 1 & 2
  8. Fred Wesley & the Horny Horns – A Blow For Me, A Toot For You
  9. The Ohio Players – Players Balling (Players Doin’ Their Own Thing)
  10. Oceanliners – Cutting Room (Hot Pants)
  11. The Delreys – Pure Funk
  12. The Electric Prunes – Ain’t It Hard
  13. The McCoys – Fever (stereo version)
  14. The Newbeats – Top Secret
  15. The GIrls – My Baby
  16. Acid Drops – Rattle My Zulu
  17. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  18. The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
  19. Pel Mel – Click Click
  20. The Residents – The Electrocutioner
  21. Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
  22. Snakefinger – Magic And Ecstasy (Alternate version)
  23. Snakefinger – The Spot
