The Mysterioso Show: 2024-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2024

  1. Junior Parker – Taxman
  2. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  4. Star/Time – Broken Clocks
  5. Star/Time – Fetish Fetish
  6. Hunting Lodge – Red Pigs (version)
  7. SPK – Epilepti : Covulse
  8. Jeremy Steig – Up Tempo Thing
  9. Yusef Lateef – Bishop School
  10. Joe Thomas – Every Brother Ain’t A Brother
  11. The Unusuals – I’m Walking, Babe
  12. The Spades – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  13. The Off-Beats – Tired Of Crying
  14. The Zakary Traks – She’s Got You
  15. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  16. Asphixiation (aka Tch Tch Tch) – L’Acrostique D’Amour
  17. Wet Taxis – Joy Of Life
  18. K.G.B. – Shining
  19. Mindless Delta Children – All Clones Look The Same To Me
  20. Charles Bobuck (Hardy Fox) – Skratz
  21. Ace Farren Ford – Radio 1
  22. Jacques Thollot – Up-Down
  23. Steve Swell-Matthew Shipp – Space Warp
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-03-26

Current track

Title

Artist