The Mysterioso Show: 2024-03-19

March 19, 2024

  1. The Kick – Armchair Politician
  2. The Barracudas – Next Time Around
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
  4. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  5. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  6. Erin Buku – Only One Me
  7. The Barbarians – Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
  8. The Jackals – Love Times Eight
  9. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Diddy Wah Diddy
  10. The Girls – My Baby
  11. Bobby Franklin’s Insanity – Hit It & Quit It
  12. Detroit Sex Machines – The Stretch
  13. The Majestics – Funky Chick
  14. Prophecy – Betcha Can’t Guess My Sign
  15. Hunting Lodge – Simulation/Stimulation
  16. Throbbing Gristle – Hamburger Lady
  17. The Severed Heads – Dance
  18. Smegma – Die Wo-Wo
  19. The Residents – Flight Of The Bumble Roach
  20. Snakefinger – Womb To Worm
  21. Fred Frith – A Spit In The Ocean
  22. Steve Swell/Matthew Shipp – By And By
