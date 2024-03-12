The Mysterioso Show: 2024-03-12

- James Brown – There It Is Pt.1
- The Johnny Otis Show – Watts Breakaway
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Erin Buku – Dreamers
- Emma Donovan – Till My Song Is Done
- Cry Babies – Kool & The Gang
- Banda Black Rio – Mr. Funky Samba
- Samba Soul – Mambo No. 5
- The Untouchables – I Spy For The FBI
- The Milkshakes – I’m Talking About You
- Phaza – Indian Rope Man
- New Jersey Kings – All Wrapped Up
- Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Urchin
- Prod – Jet Boy Survives The Fall
- The Residents – Elevator Lady
- The Residents – Song Of The Wild
- Introverts – I May Be A Hooker
- Culturcide – Atomic Bomb
- Kool & The Gang – Rhyme Time People
- The Propositions – Africana
- Dee Walker – My Happy Little Heart
