The Mysterioso Show: 2024-03-12

Written by on March 12, 2024

  1. James Brown – There It Is Pt.1
  2. The Johnny Otis Show – Watts Breakaway
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  4. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  5. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  6. Emma Donovan – Till My Song Is Done
  7. Cry Babies – Kool & The Gang
  8. Banda Black Rio – Mr. Funky Samba
  9. Samba Soul – Mambo No. 5
  10. The Untouchables – I Spy For The FBI
  11. The Milkshakes – I’m Talking About You
  12. Phaza – Indian Rope Man
  13. New Jersey Kings – All Wrapped Up
  14. Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Urchin
  15. Prod – Jet Boy Survives The Fall
  16. The Residents – Elevator Lady
  17. The Residents – Song Of The Wild
  18. Introverts – I May Be A Hooker
  19. Culturcide – Atomic Bomb
  20. Kool & The Gang – Rhyme Time People
  21. The Propositions – Africana
  22. Dee Walker – My Happy Little Heart
