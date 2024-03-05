The Mysterioso Show: 2024-03-05

  1. Candido – 1000 Finger Man
  2. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Hunters
  4. Bree Tranter – Within + Without
  5. Sharon Jones & the Dap-KIngs – Come And Be A Winner
  6. Sharon Jones & The Dap-KIngs – Searching For A New Day
  7. Ramsey Lewis – Hang On Sloopy (Funky Reggae Style)e
  8. Charles Earland – Sing A Simple Song
  9. Duke Pearson & Flora Purim – Stormy
  10. Tania Maria – Come With Me
  11. The Times – Big Painting
  12. The Risk – Good Times
  13. Mother Earth – Mr. Freedom
  14. Bronco Bullfrog – Down Angel Lane
  15. The Fabulaires – Sunglasses
  16. Jackson Zumdish – Flyblown
  17. Ramones – Suzy Is A Headbanger
  18. The Slits – So Tough
  19. Rachel Sweet – New Rose
  20. The Residents – The Sleeper
  21. Steve Swell-Matthew Ship – Space Hammer
The Environment Show: 2024-03-05

