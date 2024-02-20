The Mysterioso Show: 2024-02-20

- Jacques Thollot – Entre Java Et Lambok
- Hans Reichel – Bonobo Beach II
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
- Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin’
- Mannequin Death Squad – Super Mental Psycho
- Tracie – Far From The Hurting Kind
- The Alljacks – The Real Thing
- James Taylor Quartet – The Money Spyder
- Conduroy – London England
- Thee Cherylinas – We Were Happy
- The Fatback Band – Nija (Nija) Walk
- Sound Experience – Boogie Woogie
- The Sisters and Brothers – Hang Loose
- Ripple – Funky Song
- Maceo & All The King’s Men – Got To Getcha
- Jesus BBQ & The Heads Of Steak – Red Meat Nuclear Warhead
- Headless Corpses – Axe Murderers
- Maureen Abbott – Maureen Abbott
- Smegma – Take One
- Martin Rev – Zeitpunkt
- The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
- Snakefinger – You Sliced Up My Wife
- Rick Potts – Draw Spunky
