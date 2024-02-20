The Mysterioso Show: 2024-02-20

  1. Jacques Thollot – Entre Java Et Lambok
  2. Hans Reichel – Bonobo Beach II
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  4. The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
  5. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin’
  6. Mannequin Death Squad – Super Mental Psycho
  7. Tracie – Far From The Hurting Kind
  8. The Alljacks – The Real Thing
  9. James Taylor Quartet – The Money Spyder
  10. Conduroy – London England
  11. Thee Cherylinas – We Were Happy
  12. The Fatback Band – Nija (Nija) Walk
  13. Sound Experience – Boogie Woogie
  14. The Sisters and Brothers – Hang Loose
  15. Ripple – Funky Song
  16. Maceo & All The King’s Men – Got To Getcha
  17. Jesus BBQ & The Heads Of Steak – Red Meat Nuclear Warhead
  18. Headless Corpses – Axe Murderers
  19. Maureen Abbott – Maureen Abbott
  20. Smegma – Take One
  21. Martin Rev – Zeitpunkt
  22. The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
  23. Snakefinger – You Sliced Up My Wife
  24. Rick Potts – Draw Spunky
