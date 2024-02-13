The Mysterioso Show: 2024-02-13

- The Barracudas – Summer Fun
- The Undertones – Got To Have You Back
- The Untouchables – I Spy For The F.B.I.
- New Jersey Kings – All Wrapped Up
- Phaze – Indian Rope Man
- Slowmango – ACE
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend Of Pula Kahula
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
- Pleasure – Dust Yourself Off
- United 8 – Getting Uptown (To Get Down)
- Untouchable Machine Shop – Machine Shop (Part 1)
- The Meters – Zony Mash
- Kool & The Gang – Rated X
- Can – Mushroom
- Can – Vitamin C
- Meredith Monk – Candy Bullets and Moon
- Gilson – Faux Qu.On
- Jacques Thollot – Canephone
- The Residents – Diskomo
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- Smegma – 1980 A.R. (After Radiation)
- The Slugfuckers – Deaf Dub
- Wet Taxis – Vomit
- Lamington Lady – Track 10
- Holiday Funn – Schplatt!
- Henry Kaiser & Ray Russell – That Darn Squid
- Gong – 5 and 20 Schoolgirls
- Brainticket – Places Of Light
- Junior Parker – Tomorrow Never Knows
Reader's opinions