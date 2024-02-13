The Mysterioso Show: 2024-02-13

February 13, 2024

  1. The Barracudas – Summer Fun
  2. The Undertones – Got To Have You Back
  3. The Untouchables – I Spy For The F.B.I.
  4. New Jersey Kings – All Wrapped Up
  5. Phaze – Indian Rope Man
  6. Slowmango – ACE
  7. Slowmango – Ginger
  8. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend Of Pula Kahula
  9. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
  10. Pleasure – Dust Yourself Off
  11. United 8 – Getting Uptown (To Get Down)
  12. Untouchable Machine Shop – Machine Shop (Part 1)
  13. The Meters – Zony Mash
  14. Kool & The Gang – Rated X
  15. Can – Mushroom
  16. Can – Vitamin C
  17. Meredith Monk – Candy Bullets and Moon
  18. Gilson – Faux Qu.On
  19. Jacques Thollot – Canephone
  20. The Residents – Diskomo
  21. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  22. Smegma – 1980 A.R. (After Radiation)
  23. The Slugfuckers – Deaf Dub
  24. Wet Taxis – Vomit
  25. Lamington Lady – Track 10
  26. Holiday Funn – Schplatt!
  27. Henry Kaiser & Ray Russell – That Darn Squid
  28. Gong – 5 and 20 Schoolgirls
  29. Brainticket – Places Of Light
  30. Junior Parker – Tomorrow Never Knows
