The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-16

January 16, 2024

  1. Senor Soul – Sunshine Superman
  2. Cesar – See Saw Affair
  3. Slowmango – ACE
  4. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  5. The Bamboos – This How You Do It
  6. The Clash – 1-2 Crush On You
  7. Dolly Mixture – Side Street Walker
  8. Stiff Little FIngers – Barbed Wire Love
  9. The Barracudas – I Want My Woody Back
  10. The Piranhas – Tension
  11. The Incestors (Morgan Fisher) – Something Better Change
  12. The Residents – We’re A Happy Family
  13. Shockabilly – Day Tripper
  14. The Shower Scene From Psycho – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  15. James Brown – Make It Funky
  16. The Fatback Band – Goin’ To See My Baby
  17. Kool & The Gang – Rhyme Tyme People
  18. Parliament – Up For The Down Stroke
  19. Lori Vambe – Drumsong (one)
  20. Lori Vambe – Drumelody (one)
  21. Amon Duul II – Deutsch Nepal
  22. Amon Duul II – Fly United
  23. Chrome – Help
