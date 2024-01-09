The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-09

- Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Sly & The Family Stone – Stand!
- Funkadelic – Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
- Harold Young & The Magnificents – Criss Cross
- The Believers – Mr.Hot Pants a.k.a. Across The Track (Pts. 1 & 2)
- The Meters – Chug,Chug,Chug-A-Lug (Push And Shove) Part 1
- X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworth’s
- Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
- Rachel Sweet – New Rose
- Wah! Heat – Better Scream
- Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
- The Mutes – Crossing The Fjord (live to air)
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- The Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid Of It Song
- The Residents – Ups And Downs
- The Residents – Possessions
- The Residents – Give It To Someone Else
- The 180 Gs – Birds In The Trees
- The 180 Gs – Handful Of Desire
- The 180 Gs – Moisture
- Lori Vambe – Artnam
- Lori Vambe – Going Home Boogie (Two)
- Limbus 4 – Kundalini
- Martin Rev – El Barrio
