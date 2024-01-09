The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2024

  1. Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run
  2. Tell Mama – Honey
  3. Sly & The Family Stone – Stand!
  4. Funkadelic – Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
  5. Harold Young & The Magnificents – Criss Cross
  6. The Believers – Mr.Hot Pants a.k.a. Across The Track (Pts. 1 & 2)
  7. The Meters – Chug,Chug,Chug-A-Lug (Push And Shove) Part 1
  8. X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworth’s
  9. Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
  10. Rachel Sweet – New Rose
  11. Wah! Heat – Better Scream
  12. Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
  13. The Mutes – Crossing The Fjord (live to air)
  14. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  15. The Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid Of It Song
  16. The Residents – Ups And Downs
  17. The Residents – Possessions
  18. The Residents – Give It To Someone Else
  19. The 180 Gs – Birds In The Trees
  20. The 180 Gs – Handful Of Desire
  21. The 180 Gs – Moisture
  22. Lori Vambe – Artnam
  23. Lori Vambe – Going Home Boogie (Two)
  24. Limbus 4 – Kundalini
  25. Martin Rev – El Barrio
