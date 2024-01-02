The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-02

- Lyn Collins – We Want To Parrty Parrty, Parrty (Pts. 1 & 2)
- Iggy & The Stooges – Search And Destroy
- Green Circles – 1969
- Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
- The Saucer-Men – Fangs
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- The Ramones – Suzy Is A Headbanger
- The Slits – So Tough
- The Jam – Away From The Numbers
- Pearl Harbor & the Explosions – Drivin’
- Suicide – Ghost Rider
- The Residents – Mack The Knife
- The Residents – Livin’ La Vida Loca
- Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
- Psychic TV – Good Vibrations
- Nash The Slash – Constantinople
- Freddie Hubbard – Threnody For Sharon Tate
- Ornette Coleman – Friends and Neighbors
- Lori Vambe – Ancient Boogie (Mantra)
- Lori Vambe – Strumelody
- Little Sister – Somebody’s Watching You
