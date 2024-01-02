The Mysterioso Show: 2024-01-02

Written by on January 2, 2024

  1. Lyn Collins – We Want To Parrty Parrty, Parrty (Pts. 1 & 2)
  2. Iggy & The Stooges – Search And Destroy
  3. Green Circles – 1969
  4. Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
  5. The Saucer-Men – Fangs
  6. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  7. The Ramones – Suzy Is A Headbanger
  8. The Slits – So Tough
  9. The Jam – Away From The Numbers
  10. Pearl Harbor & the Explosions – Drivin’
  11. Suicide – Ghost Rider
  12. The Residents – Mack The Knife
  13. The Residents – Livin’ La Vida Loca
  14. Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
  15. Psychic TV – Good Vibrations
  16. Nash The Slash – Constantinople
  17. Freddie Hubbard – Threnody For Sharon Tate
  18. Ornette Coleman – Friends and Neighbors
  19. Lori Vambe – Ancient Boogie (Mantra)
  20. Lori Vambe – Strumelody
  21. Little Sister – Somebody’s Watching You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-01-02

Current track

Title

Artist