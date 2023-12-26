The Mysterioso Show: 2023-12-26

- The Residents – Santa Dog ’92
- Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
- No-L – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
- Mazzola – Begin The Ninja
- Mazzola – It Might Just Work
- Aretha Franklin – Angel
- Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
- Tell Mama – Interlude
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Smegma/Merzbow – Reanimated 62-72
- Museum Of Natural History – After Hours
- Ayako Shinozaki – Poem Of Rin
- Anima – Trommelkorper
- Penetration – Future Daze
- The Piranhas – Tension
- Dolly Mixture – Side Street Walker
- The Raincoats – No Side To Fall In
Reader's opinions