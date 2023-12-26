The Mysterioso Show: 2023-12-26

  1. The Residents – Santa Dog ’92
  2. Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
  3. No-L – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  4. Mazzola – Begin The Ninja
  5. Mazzola – It Might Just Work
  6. Aretha Franklin – Angel
  7. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  8. Tell Mama – Interlude
  9. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  10. Smegma/Merzbow – Reanimated 62-72
  11. Museum Of Natural History – After Hours
  12. Ayako Shinozaki – Poem Of Rin
  13. Anima – Trommelkorper
  14. Penetration – Future Daze
  15. The Piranhas – Tension
  16. Dolly Mixture – Side Street Walker
  17. The Raincoats – No Side To Fall In
