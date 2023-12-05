The Mysterioso Show: 2023-12-05

- Jean Knight – Do Me
- Loleatta Holloway – Only A Fool
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
- Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
- The Residents – Sixteen Tons/September Song
- The Residents – Paint It Black
- The Residents – True Love Never Runs Smooth
- The Residents – Ode To Billy Joe
- Snakefinger – The Model
- Nash The Slash – Dopes On The Water
- Culturcide – Love Is A Cattle Prod
- Martin Rev – Laredo
- Martin Rev – Zeitpunkt
- Martin Rev – El Barrio
- Prod – Fish Hook
- Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Lovers Of Observatory Time
- Height/Dismay – Mother’s Footsteps
- The Revillos – Bongo Brain
- Dead Wretched – Convicted
- Change – Destroy The Youth
- Violators – Gangland
- The Residents – Moon River
Reader's opinions