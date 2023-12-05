The Mysterioso Show: 2023-12-05

  1. Jean Knight – Do Me
  2. Loleatta Holloway – Only A Fool
  3. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  4. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  5. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  6. The Residents – Sixteen Tons/September Song
  7. The Residents – Paint It Black
  8. The Residents – True Love Never Runs Smooth
  9. The Residents – Ode To Billy Joe
  10. Snakefinger – The Model
  11. Nash The Slash – Dopes On The Water
  12. Culturcide – Love Is A Cattle Prod
  13. Martin Rev – Laredo
  14. Martin Rev – Zeitpunkt
  15. Martin Rev – El Barrio
  16. Prod – Fish Hook
  17. Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Lovers Of Observatory Time
  18. Height/Dismay – Mother’s Footsteps
  19. The Revillos – Bongo Brain
  20. Dead Wretched – Convicted
  21. Change – Destroy The Youth
  22. Violators – Gangland
  23. The Residents – Moon River
