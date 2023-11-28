The Mysterioso Show: 2023-11-28

  1. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  2. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  3. Loleatta Holloway – The Show Must Go On
  4. Skunkhour – Bootyfull
  5. Skunkhour – Up To Our Necks In It
  6. Martin Rev – Skateboard
  7. Martin Rev – Baby O Baby (remix)
  8. Martin Rev – Abracadabra
  9. Smegma – Take One
  10. Wet Taxis – Vomit
  11. Pissy Relay Switches – Good Times
  12. The Residents – Ring Of Fire
  13. The Residents – Walk on By
  14. The Residents – Tracks Of My Tears
  15. The Residents – Born To Be Wild/Route 66
  16. Vice Squad – Stand Strong Stand Proud
  17. Erazerhead – She Can Dance
  18. Deadman’s Shadow – Bomb Scare
  19. The Gymslips – 48 Crash
  20. Maceo & All The King’s Men – Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself Again
  21. Lee Austin feat. The JB’s – Tutti Frutti
  22. Poison – Let Me Lay My Funk On You
  23. The Residents – Happy Trails
