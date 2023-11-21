The Mysterioso Show: 2023-11-21

- GarethGareth – Finders Keepers
- Can – Tango Whiskeyman
- Anton Garcia Ahril & Marcello Giombi – 4 3 2 1…Morte!
- Nino Rota – The Awards
- Philippe Besombes – Raggacountry
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Slowmango – ACE
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- The Residents – Ode To Billy Joe
- The Residents – Mack The Knife
- The Residents – Living La Vida Loca
- The Skull Snaps – Trespassin’
- Kashmere Stage Band – Zero Point Pt. 1 & Pt. 2
- Ernie and The Top Notes Inc. – Dap Walk
- The Revillos – Bongo Brain
- GBH – Sick Boy
- Blitz – Voice Of A Generation
- Death Sentence – Death Sentence
- The Residents – Walk On By
- The Residents – Tracks Of My Tears
