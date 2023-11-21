The Mysterioso Show: 2023-11-21

November 21, 2023

  1. GarethGareth – Finders Keepers
  2. Can – Tango Whiskeyman
  3. Anton Garcia Ahril & Marcello Giombi – 4 3 2 1…Morte!
  4. Nino Rota – The Awards
  5. Philippe Besombes – Raggacountry
  6. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  7. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  8. Slowmango – ACE
  9. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  10. The Residents – Ode To Billy Joe
  11. The Residents – Mack The Knife
  12. The Residents – Living La Vida Loca
  13. The Skull Snaps – Trespassin’
  14. Kashmere Stage Band – Zero Point Pt. 1 & Pt. 2
  15. Ernie and The Top Notes Inc. – Dap Walk
  16. The Revillos – Bongo Brain
  17. GBH – Sick Boy
  18. Blitz – Voice Of A Generation
  19. Death Sentence – Death Sentence
  20. The Residents – Walk On By
  21. The Residents – Tracks Of My Tears
