The Mysterioso Show: 2023-11-14

  1. Jackie Mittoo – Hang ‘Em High
  2. The Soul Brothers – James Bond Danger Man
  3. Can – Deadlock
  4. Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
  5. Gila – Sundance Chant
  6. Gong – Fredfish-Hope You Feel OK
  7. Velvet Moth – Jan the Universe
  8. Divebar Youth – PANIC (feat. Cahli Blakers)
  9. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Red Altar
  10. Mum’s Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  11. Black Nasty – Hip Drop
  12. Bobby Franklin’s Insanity – Bring It On Down To Me (Part 1)
  13. Kool & The Gang – Give It Up
  14. Untouchable Machine Shop – Machine Shop pt.2
  15. The Lords Of The New Church – Open Your Eyes
  16. Troops Of Tomorrow – Troops Of Tomorrow
  17. The Violators – Gangland
  18. The Gymslips – 48 Crash
  19. The Residents – Moisture
  20. The Residents – Shut Up, Shut Up, (Residue version)
  21. A Cloakroom Assembly – Clock Tom Snare
  22. Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
