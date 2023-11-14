The Mysterioso Show: 2023-11-14

- Jackie Mittoo – Hang ‘Em High
- The Soul Brothers – James Bond Danger Man
- Can – Deadlock
- Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
- Gila – Sundance Chant
- Gong – Fredfish-Hope You Feel OK
- Velvet Moth – Jan the Universe
- Divebar Youth – PANIC (feat. Cahli Blakers)
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Red Altar
- Mum’s Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Black Nasty – Hip Drop
- Bobby Franklin’s Insanity – Bring It On Down To Me (Part 1)
- Kool & The Gang – Give It Up
- Untouchable Machine Shop – Machine Shop pt.2
- The Lords Of The New Church – Open Your Eyes
- Troops Of Tomorrow – Troops Of Tomorrow
- The Violators – Gangland
- The Gymslips – 48 Crash
- The Residents – Moisture
- The Residents – Shut Up, Shut Up, (Residue version)
- A Cloakroom Assembly – Clock Tom Snare
- Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
