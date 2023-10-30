The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-30

  1. The Residents – Intro/Somethin’ Devilish
  2. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  3. John Carpenter – Halloween
  4. Danny Elfman/Cast – This Is Halloween
  5. Billy DeMarco & Count Dracula – Drac’s Back
  6. Bo Diddley – Bo Meets The Monster
  7. Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett & The Crypt-KIckers – Monster Mash
  8. Swamp KItteh – Creepy Creepy
  9. The Rip Offs – Groodles of Doom
  10. Them Creepy Cawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
  11. The Dead Kennedys – Halloween
  12. The Fuzztones – Happy Halloween
  13. The Blue Things – You Can LIve In Our Tree
  14. JIm & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
  15. The Id – Boil The Kettle, Mother
  16. The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
  17. The J.B.’s – The Grunt pt.1
  18. Detroit Sex Machines – The Stretch
  19. Sly & the Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
  20. Leroy & the Drivers – The Sad Chicken
  21. Gong – Ego
  22. Brainticket – Places Of Light
  23. Annexus Quam – Osmose B
  24. Johnny Pate – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park (from Shaft In Africa,tribute to Richard Roundtree)
