The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-30

- The Residents – Intro/Somethin’ Devilish
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- John Carpenter – Halloween
- Danny Elfman/Cast – This Is Halloween
- Billy DeMarco & Count Dracula – Drac’s Back
- Bo Diddley – Bo Meets The Monster
- Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett & The Crypt-KIckers – Monster Mash
- Swamp KItteh – Creepy Creepy
- The Rip Offs – Groodles of Doom
- Them Creepy Cawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
- The Dead Kennedys – Halloween
- The Fuzztones – Happy Halloween
- The Blue Things – You Can LIve In Our Tree
- JIm & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
- The Id – Boil The Kettle, Mother
- The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
- The J.B.’s – The Grunt pt.1
- Detroit Sex Machines – The Stretch
- Sly & the Family Stone – Babies Makin’ Babies
- Leroy & the Drivers – The Sad Chicken
- Gong – Ego
- Brainticket – Places Of Light
- Annexus Quam – Osmose B
- Johnny Pate – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park (from Shaft In Africa,tribute to Richard Roundtree)
Reader's opinions