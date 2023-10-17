The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2023

  1. The Soul Brothers – Thunderball
  2. Jackie Mittoo – Hang ‘Em High
  3. Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
  4. Mum’s Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  5. Eugene Chadbourne – Raggitty
  6. Eugene Chadbourne – My Gas Tank Runs On Booze
  7. Eugene Chadbourne – Take This Job and Shove It
  8. Frank Lowe & Eugene Chadbourne – Phantom To The Tower pt. 1 & 2
  9. Sonny – Pammie’s On A Bummer
  10. The Id – Boil The Kettle,Mother
  11. The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
  12. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  13. Junie – Walt’s Second Trip
  14. James Brown – I Got A Bag Of My Own
  15. Pleasure Web – Music Man
  16. Power Of Attorney – I Wanna Be Free
  17. Fattish Fetishts – Slapping Flesh
  18. Jesus BBQ & the Heads of Steak – Red Meat Nuclear Warhead
  19. The Pleasant Peasents – Pussman Polka
  20. The Residents – Krafty Cheese
  21. Zeena Parkins – Concave-convexed 5
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-10-17

Current track

Title

Artist