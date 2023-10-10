The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. Rhys Howlett – White’s No.1 Tincture
  2. Mum’s Favourites – Wind In The Willows
  3. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  4. Sauce Code – CEO Of Judo
  5. Melvin Sparks – Thank You pt.1
  6. Funk Inc. – Running Away
  7. Thursday’s Children – Help,Murder, Police
  8. The Raggamuffins – Parade Of Uncertainty
  9. Jim & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
  10. Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Electricity
  11. Buzzcocks – Autonomy
  12. XTC – Are You Recieving Me?
  13. The Associates – Breakfast
  14. Hard Corps – Je Suis Passee (7″ version)
  15. Musica Elettronica Viva – The Sound Pool (2eme Partie)
  16. I.D.A. (Institute Of Dronal Anarchy) – Free Vocal Trio ForHand Held Instruments
  17. Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
  18. A Cloakroom Assembly – Trace And Tumble
  19. Holiday Funn – Schplatt!
  20. Severed Heads – Eat Roland
  21. The Soul Brothers – Mr.Flint
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-10-10

Current track

Title

Artist