The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-10

- Rhys Howlett – White’s No.1 Tincture
- Mum’s Favourites – Wind In The Willows
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Sauce Code – CEO Of Judo
- Melvin Sparks – Thank You pt.1
- Funk Inc. – Running Away
- Thursday’s Children – Help,Murder, Police
- The Raggamuffins – Parade Of Uncertainty
- Jim & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
- Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Electricity
- Buzzcocks – Autonomy
- XTC – Are You Recieving Me?
- The Associates – Breakfast
- Hard Corps – Je Suis Passee (7″ version)
- Musica Elettronica Viva – The Sound Pool (2eme Partie)
- I.D.A. (Institute Of Dronal Anarchy) – Free Vocal Trio ForHand Held Instruments
- Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
- A Cloakroom Assembly – Trace And Tumble
- Holiday Funn – Schplatt!
- Severed Heads – Eat Roland
- The Soul Brothers – Mr.Flint
