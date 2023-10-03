The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-03

- Bliss Bombs – The Blond Guy
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Arabia
- Kool & The Gang – Funky Man
- The Ohio Players – Climax
- Cleveland Eaton – Moe, Let’s Have A Party
- Cedar Walton – Beyond Mobius
- Jackie Mittoo & The Soul Brothers – James Bond
- Roland Alphoso & the Studio One Orchestra – From Russia With Love
- Bad Manners – Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu
- Bodysnatchers – Let’s Do Rocksteady
- Annexus Quam – Trobluns el e isch
- Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
- Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
- The Zodiac – Aries
- Steppenwolf – The Ostrich (single version)
- The Stone Poneys – Evergreen Part One
- Generation X – Kiss Me Deadly
- Go-Go’s – Beneath The Blue Sky
- Hazel O’Connor – Don’t Touch Me
- Barnes & Barnes – The Little Man
