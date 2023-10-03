The Mysterioso Show: 2023-10-03

Written by on October 3, 2023

  1. Bliss Bombs – The Blond Guy
  2. Aeroplane Footsteps – Arabia
  3. Kool & The Gang – Funky Man
  4. The Ohio Players – Climax
  5. Cleveland Eaton – Moe, Let’s Have A Party
  6. Cedar Walton – Beyond Mobius
  7. Jackie Mittoo & The Soul Brothers – James Bond
  8. Roland Alphoso & the Studio One Orchestra – From Russia With Love
  9. Bad Manners – Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu
  10. Bodysnatchers – Let’s Do Rocksteady
  11. Annexus Quam – Trobluns el e isch
  12. Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
  13. Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
  14. The Zodiac – Aries
  15. Steppenwolf – The Ostrich (single version)
  16. The Stone Poneys – Evergreen Part One
  17. Generation X – Kiss Me Deadly
  18. Go-Go’s – Beneath The Blue Sky
  19. Hazel O’Connor – Don’t Touch Me
  20. Barnes & Barnes – The Little Man
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-10-03

Current track

Title

Artist