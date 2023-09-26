The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-26

September 26, 2023

  1. Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
  2. The Rip Offs – Groodles Of Doom
  3. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  4. Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
  5. Herbie Hancock – Heartbeat
  6. Woody Herman – Fat Mama
  7. Buddy RIch – Chameleon
  8. Thursday’s Children – Help, Murder,Police
  9. Sonny (Bono) – Pammie’s On A Bummer
  10. The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
  11. The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)
  12. 999 – Homicide
  13. Altered Images – I Could Be Happy (Martin Rushent remix)
  14. Chris Wyatt – Untitled
  15. The Members – Working Girl
  16. LI.M.E. – O Rose
  17. The Residents – Anvil Forest
  18. Malfatti-Wittwer – ‘Tis A Point
  19. Moby Grape – Fall On You
