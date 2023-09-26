The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-26

- Swamp Kitteh – Creepy Creepy
- The Rip Offs – Groodles Of Doom
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Sauce Code – Spicy Nog Notions
- Herbie Hancock – Heartbeat
- Woody Herman – Fat Mama
- Buddy RIch – Chameleon
- Thursday’s Children – Help, Murder,Police
- Sonny (Bono) – Pammie’s On A Bummer
- The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
- The Stranglers – (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)
- 999 – Homicide
- Altered Images – I Could Be Happy (Martin Rushent remix)
- Chris Wyatt – Untitled
- The Members – Working Girl
- LI.M.E. – O Rose
- The Residents – Anvil Forest
- Malfatti-Wittwer – ‘Tis A Point
- Moby Grape – Fall On You
