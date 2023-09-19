The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-19

  1. Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
  2. Deutsche Weiterbelt – Auf Engelsflugeln
  3. Sauce Code – CEO Of Judo
  4. Slowmango – ACE
  5. Osaka Monaurail – Hot Pants Road Pts 1 & 2
  6. Osaka Monaurail feat. Shirley Davis – No Trouble On The Mountain
  7. Goblin – Tenebre (main title)
  8. Snakefinger – Magic And Ecstasy
  9. The Doo-Dooettes – Zombie
  10. The Rezillos – Destination Venus
  11. XTC – Are You Receiving Me?
  12. Rachel Sweet – Tonight
  13. Raybeats – Guitar Beat
  14. James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
  15. The Believers – Mr.Hot Pants aka Across The Track (pts 1 & 2)
  16. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s A Happening Thing
  17. The Seeds – March Of The Flower Children (single version)
  18. The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In a Time Of Her Own)
  19. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  20. The Bodgies – Do The Bodgie
The Environment Show: 2023-09-19

