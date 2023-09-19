The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-19

- Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
- Deutsche Weiterbelt – Auf Engelsflugeln
- Sauce Code – CEO Of Judo
- Slowmango – ACE
- Osaka Monaurail – Hot Pants Road Pts 1 & 2
- Osaka Monaurail feat. Shirley Davis – No Trouble On The Mountain
- Goblin – Tenebre (main title)
- Snakefinger – Magic And Ecstasy
- The Doo-Dooettes – Zombie
- The Rezillos – Destination Venus
- XTC – Are You Receiving Me?
- Rachel Sweet – Tonight
- Raybeats – Guitar Beat
- James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
- The Believers – Mr.Hot Pants aka Across The Track (pts 1 & 2)
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s A Happening Thing
- The Seeds – March Of The Flower Children (single version)
- The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives (In a Time Of Her Own)
- The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
- The Bodgies – Do The Bodgie
