The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2023

  1. Eddie Harris & Les McCann – Shorty Rides Again
  2. Sauce Code – Not Your Average Latin
  3. Slowmango – Blob Phunk
  4. M.A,L. – Cassiopee
  5. New 7th Music & the Exploding Headband – Forgotten Time
  6. Conrad Schnitzler – Eletktroklang
  7. You – Son Of A True Star
  8. Gunter Shickert – Puls
  9. Faust – Juggernaut
  10. Barnes & Barnes – Fish Heads
  11. Barnes & Barnes – Boogie Woogie Amputee
  12. Jackson Zumdish – (I Wanna Be) Doctor Who
  13. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  14. Blues Magoos – Pipe Dream
  15. The Zodiac – Aries : The Fire Fighter
  16. The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
  17. James Brown – Escape-ism
  18. Hank Ballard – Butter Your Popcorn
  19. Jim & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
  20. The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-09-12

Current track

Title

Artist