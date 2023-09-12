The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-12

- Eddie Harris & Les McCann – Shorty Rides Again
- Sauce Code – Not Your Average Latin
- Slowmango – Blob Phunk
- M.A,L. – Cassiopee
- New 7th Music & the Exploding Headband – Forgotten Time
- Conrad Schnitzler – Eletktroklang
- You – Son Of A True Star
- Gunter Shickert – Puls
- Faust – Juggernaut
- Barnes & Barnes – Fish Heads
- Barnes & Barnes – Boogie Woogie Amputee
- Jackson Zumdish – (I Wanna Be) Doctor Who
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- Blues Magoos – Pipe Dream
- The Zodiac – Aries : The Fire Fighter
- The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
- James Brown – Escape-ism
- Hank Ballard – Butter Your Popcorn
- Jim & Jean – Time Goes Backwards
- The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
Reader's opinions