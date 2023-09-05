The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-05

- Sauce Code – Decension
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Tanuki Band – Biding Time
- The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
- Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
- Roedelius – Band 068 Bock auf Rock
- Tyndal – Wolkenlos
- Pyrolator – 180
- Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 4
- Und Piloten – Umsturz
- The Residents – Serenade For Missy
- Le Forte Four – Japanese Super Heroes
- Tuxedomoon – Day To Day
- The Ohio Players – The Funky Worm
- The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
- Hank Crawford – Sugar Free
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Virgo Red
- The Mothers Of Invention – Why Don’t You Do Me Right
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Electricity
- Cluster – Prothese
Reader's opinions