The Mysterioso Show: 2023-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2023

  1. Sauce Code – Decension
  2. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  3. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  4. Tanuki Band – Biding Time
  5. The Bamboos – The Ex-Files
  6. Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
  7. Roedelius – Band 068 Bock auf Rock
  8. Tyndal – Wolkenlos
  9. Pyrolator – 180
  10. Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 4
  11. Und Piloten – Umsturz
  12. The Residents – Serenade For Missy
  13. Le Forte Four – Japanese Super Heroes
  14. Tuxedomoon – Day To Day
  15. The Ohio Players – The Funky Worm
  16. The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
  17. Hank Crawford – Sugar Free
  18. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Virgo Red
  19. The Mothers Of Invention – Why Don’t You Do Me Right
  20. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Electricity
  21. Cluster – Prothese
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-05

Current track

Title

Artist