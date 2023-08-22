The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-22

  1. Annexus Quam – Track C
  2. Europa – Dein Zauber
  3. XAO Und Der Rest – Mir Fehlen Die Worte
  4. Cluster – Prothese
  5. Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang
  6. Faust – Juggernaut
  7. Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
  8. Slowmango – Blob Phunk
  9. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  10. Slowmango – ACE
  11. David Bowie – Diamond Dogs
  12. The Ramones – Pinhead
  13. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  14. Girlschool – Take It All Away
  15. Gene Anderson – Funky Beethoven
  16. Ripple – Funky Song
  17. Kool & The Gang – Give It Up
  18. M.A.L. (Daniel Malempre) – Pegase
