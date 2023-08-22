The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-22
Written by Playlist Robot on August 22, 2023
- Annexus Quam – Track C
- Europa – Dein Zauber
- XAO Und Der Rest – Mir Fehlen Die Worte
- Cluster – Prothese
- Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang
- Faust – Juggernaut
- Moebius & Plank – Feedback 66
- Slowmango – Blob Phunk
- 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
- Slowmango – ACE
- David Bowie – Diamond Dogs
- The Ramones – Pinhead
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- Girlschool – Take It All Away
- Gene Anderson – Funky Beethoven
- Ripple – Funky Song
- Kool & The Gang – Give It Up
- M.A.L. (Daniel Malempre) – Pegase