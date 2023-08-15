The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-15

August 15, 2023

  1. M.A.L. – Deimos
  2. Amon Duul – Der Garten Sandosa Im Morgentau
  3. Annexus Quam – B
  4. Dashiell Hedayat – F’ille De L’ombre
  5. 5-Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  6. Slowmango – Ginger
  7. The Bamboos – Ex-Files
  8. The Incestors (Morgan Fisher) – Something Better Change
  9. Nash the Slash – Dopes On The Water
  10. Culturcide – Love Is a Cattle Prod
  11. Shower Scene From Psycho – Purple Haze
  12. The Residents – Burning Love
  13. Charles Bobuck – All You Need Is Love
  14. Harry Dean Stanton – Everybody’s Talkin’
  15. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  16. Houston Person – The Houston Express
  17. Merl Saunders – Aunt Monk
  18. John White – Right Off
  19. The Meters – Do The Dirt
  20. CHBB – Mau-Mau
  21. Blasse – Taktlose Klapperschlangan
  22. Smegma – One Moment
  23. Chrome – Slip It To The Android
  24. Scattered Order – Bent Up
  25. The Nobodies – Play It Again
  26. New 7th Music & the Exploding Headband – The Wait
