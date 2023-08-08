The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-08

Written by on August 8, 2023

  1. Slowmango – Ride On Broccoly Cowboy
  2. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  3. Annexus Quam – Track A
  4. Amon Duul – Der Garten Sandosa Im Morgentau
  5. M.A.L. – Erinome
  6. Kosmose – The Fifth Untitled Track
  7. Sweeney – The Studio
  8. Sten Hanson/Anna Clementi – A Living Man (poem)
  9. William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
  10. Eric Anderson – It Isn’t Bad
  11. William S. Burroughs – Word Falling Photo Falling
  12. Funk Inc – The Better Half
  13. Kool & The Gang – The Penguin
  14. The J.B.’s – Blow Your Head
  15. Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slats
  16. David Chesworth – Control Room PIece
  17. Essendon Airport – A Minor Problem
  18. Philip Corner/Agnese Toniutti – Toy Piano
  19. New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Fear In Ending
