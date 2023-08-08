The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-08

- Slowmango – Ride On Broccoly Cowboy
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Annexus Quam – Track A
- Amon Duul – Der Garten Sandosa Im Morgentau
- M.A.L. – Erinome
- Kosmose – The Fifth Untitled Track
- Sweeney – The Studio
- Sten Hanson/Anna Clementi – A Living Man (poem)
- William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
- Eric Anderson – It Isn’t Bad
- William S. Burroughs – Word Falling Photo Falling
- Funk Inc – The Better Half
- Kool & The Gang – The Penguin
- The J.B.’s – Blow Your Head
- Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slats
- David Chesworth – Control Room PIece
- Essendon Airport – A Minor Problem
- Philip Corner/Agnese Toniutti – Toy Piano
- New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Fear In Ending
