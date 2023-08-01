The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-01

- Dashiell Hedayat – Long Song For Zelda
- Amon Duul – Mama Duul Und Ihre Sauerkrautband Spielt Auf
- Embryo – The Special Trip
- Kraan – Andy Nogger
- Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 3
- Slowmango – Ace
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Slowmango – Floppy Disko
- The Meters – Cabbage Alley
- The Wild Magnolias – New Kinda Groove
- Roy Ayers – Aragon
- Johnny Pate – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park
- Ernie Althoff – Hexa, Twice
- Philip Corner/Agnese Toniutti – A Really Lovely Piece Made For & By Agnese
- Yasuao Tone/residents of the Institute Ostrava Days – Clapping Piece
- Ernie Althoff – Penta, Thrice
- New 7th Music & the Exploding Headband – Forgotten Time
- M.A.L. – Rhea
