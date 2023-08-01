The Mysterioso Show: 2023-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2023

  1. Dashiell Hedayat – Long Song For Zelda
  2. Amon Duul – Mama Duul Und Ihre Sauerkrautband Spielt Auf
  3. Embryo – The Special Trip
  4. Kraan – Andy Nogger
  5. Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 3
  6. Slowmango – Ace
  7. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  8. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  9. The Meters – Cabbage Alley
  10. The Wild Magnolias – New Kinda Groove
  11. Roy Ayers – Aragon
  12. Johnny Pate – You Can’t Even Walk In The Park
  13. Ernie Althoff – Hexa, Twice
  14. Philip Corner/Agnese Toniutti – A Really Lovely Piece Made For & By Agnese
  15. Yasuao Tone/residents of the Institute Ostrava Days – Clapping Piece
  16. Ernie Althoff – Penta, Thrice
  17. New 7th Music & the Exploding Headband – Forgotten Time
  18. M.A.L. – Rhea
