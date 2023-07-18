The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-18

- Dr. Lonnie Smith – Where It’s At
- Amon Duul 1 – Kaskados Minnelied
- Alcatraz – Your Chance Of A Lifetime
- Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
- Crazy Louie – My Pants
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
- Joe Farrell – Canned Funk
- Patrice Rushen – Shout It Out
- Eric Anderson – It Isn’t Bad
- Yoshi Wada /Ostravska Banda & the Audience – Lip Vibrator
- Sten Hanson/Anna Clementi – A Living Man
- William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
- Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
- Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Baby On Board
- Sly & The Family Stone – I Ain’t Got Nobody (For Real)
Reader's opinions