The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-18

  1. Dr. Lonnie Smith – Where It’s At
  2. Amon Duul 1 – Kaskados Minnelied
  3. Alcatraz – Your Chance Of A Lifetime
  4. Negative Space – Forbidden Fruit
  5. Crazy Louie – My Pants
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  7. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  8. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  9. Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
  10. Joe Farrell – Canned Funk
  11. Patrice Rushen – Shout It Out
  12. Eric Anderson – It Isn’t Bad
  13. Yoshi Wada /Ostravska Banda & the Audience – Lip Vibrator
  14. Sten Hanson/Anna Clementi – A Living Man
  15. William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
  16. Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
  17. Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Baby On Board
  18. Sly & The Family Stone – I Ain’t Got Nobody (For Real)
