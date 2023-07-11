The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-11

- Buddy Miles – Place Over There
- The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
- Bad Moves – Spirit FM
- Dawn Chorus & the Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- Amon Duul 1 – Im Garten Sandosa
- Broselmaschine – Schmetterling
- 5-Sided Cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Henderson)_
- 5-Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Pornland – In & Out (At The Prom)
- Funkadelic – A Joyful Process
- The Power Of Attorney – Buck Naked
- Isaac ‘Red’ Holt – Slow Funk
- Ernie Althoff – Penta,Thrice
- Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
- Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Stone Words
- Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Paul Rutherford’s Trombone
- Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 5
- Palmyra Delran – You’re My Brian Jones
