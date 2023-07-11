The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-11

  1. Buddy Miles – Place Over There
  2. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
  3. Bad Moves – Spirit FM
  4. Dawn Chorus & the Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
  5. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  6. Amon Duul 1 – Im Garten Sandosa
  7. Broselmaschine – Schmetterling
  8. 5-Sided Cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Henderson)_
  9. 5-Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  10. Pornland – In & Out (At The Prom)
  11. Funkadelic – A Joyful Process
  12. The Power Of Attorney – Buck Naked
  13. Isaac ‘Red’ Holt – Slow Funk
  14. Ernie Althoff – Penta,Thrice
  15. Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
  16. Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Stone Words
  17. Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Paul Rutherford’s Trombone
  18. Conrad Schnitzler & Ken Montgomery – Cas-Con II 5
  19. Palmyra Delran – You’re My Brian Jones
