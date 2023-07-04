The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-04

- Kelsey Mines – Go Go Go
- Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
- Girlschool – Take It All Away
- Sahara Hotnights – Alright Alright (Here’s My Fist Where’s The Fight?)
- Go-Go’s – Unforgiven
- The Spikes – Romance
- July 14th – Me & My Gun
- Systems Go – Transatlantic Line
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Virgo Red
- Ronnie Foster – On The Avenue
- Buddy Rich – How Long (Betcha Got A Chick)
- Lol Coxhill – I Am The Walrus
- Jah Wurzel (Morgan Fisher) – Wuthering Heights
- The Residents – Satisfaction ( live, Madrid 1983)
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Adam Bohman – Maggie May
- Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
- William S. Burroughs – ‘Handkerchief Masks’-News Cut-up
- William S. Burroughs – It’s About Time To Identify Oven Area
- Tim Brookes – Scraped, Bowed and Beaten
- Cesar – See Saw Affair
