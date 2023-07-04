The Mysterioso Show: 2023-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2023

  1. Kelsey Mines – Go Go Go
  2. Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
  3. Girlschool – Take It All Away
  4. Sahara Hotnights – Alright Alright (Here’s My Fist Where’s The Fight?)
  5. Go-Go’s – Unforgiven
  6. The Spikes – Romance
  7. July 14th – Me & My Gun
  8. Systems Go – Transatlantic Line
  9. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  10. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Virgo Red
  11. Ronnie Foster – On The Avenue
  12. Buddy Rich – How Long (Betcha Got A Chick)
  13. Lol Coxhill – I Am The Walrus
  14. Jah Wurzel (Morgan Fisher) – Wuthering Heights
  15. The Residents – Satisfaction ( live, Madrid 1983)
  16. The Shower Scene From Psycho – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  17. Adam Bohman – Maggie May
  18. Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
  19. William S. Burroughs – ‘Handkerchief Masks’-News Cut-up
  20. William S. Burroughs – It’s About Time To Identify Oven Area
  21. Tim Brookes – Scraped, Bowed and Beaten
  22. Cesar – See Saw Affair
