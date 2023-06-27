The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-27

- Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt Unlimited – Flo
- Amy Rigby – Dancing With Joey Ramone
- The Dahlmanns – Bright City Lights
- The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
- Puffy Amiyumi – Love So Pure
- Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
- Alieysha – Falling For You
- 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- William S. Burroughs – Outside the Pier Prowled Like Electric Turtles
- William S. Burroughs – The Total Taste Is Here-News Cut-up
- William S.Burroughs – Choral Section-Backwards
- Amanda Stewart – Sound And Sense
- Adam Bohman – The Yellow Rose Of Zork
- William S. Burroughs – Inching-‘Is This Machine Recording?’
- Adam Bohman – Dominic The Dragonfly
- Charles Earland – Leaving This Planet
- Roy Ayers – Evolution
- Peter Brotzmann/Friis Nielsen/Uuskyla – Rocket Tango
- Friedrich Gulda/Ursula Anders – Duo 3
- Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
