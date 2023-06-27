The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-27

  1. Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt Unlimited – Flo
  2. Amy Rigby – Dancing With Joey Ramone
  3. The Dahlmanns – Bright City Lights
  4. The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
  5. Puffy Amiyumi – Love So Pure
  6. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
  7. Alieysha – Falling For You
  8. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  9. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  10. William S. Burroughs – Outside the Pier Prowled Like Electric Turtles
  11. William S. Burroughs – The Total Taste Is Here-News Cut-up
  12. William S.Burroughs – Choral Section-Backwards
  13. Amanda Stewart – Sound And Sense
  14. Adam Bohman – The Yellow Rose Of Zork
  15. William S. Burroughs – Inching-‘Is This Machine Recording?’
  16. Adam Bohman – Dominic The Dragonfly
  17. Charles Earland – Leaving This Planet
  18. Roy Ayers – Evolution
  19. Peter Brotzmann/Friis Nielsen/Uuskyla – Rocket Tango
  20. Friedrich Gulda/Ursula Anders – Duo 3
  21. Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
