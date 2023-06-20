The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-20

Written by on June 20, 2023

  1. Bellydance – Three Days Man
  2. Tell Mama – Honey
  3. 5 Sided Cube feat. Lauren Henderson – Your Embrace
  4. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  5. Baby Shakes – I’ll Be Aright
  6. The Laundrettes – Juvenile Thrills
  7. Shonen Knife – Explosion! (English version)
  8. Dawn Chorus & The Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
  9. Pere Ubu – Movie In My Head
  10. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  11. The Residents – Daydream Believer
  12. The Blackbyrds – Do It, Fluid
  13. Patrice Rushen – Roll With The Punches
  14. Junie – Tight Rope
  15. The Ohio Players – Walt’s First Trip
  16. William S. Burroughs – Creepy Letter-Cut-up At The Beat Hotel in Paris
  17. William S.Burroughs – Inching-‘Is This Machine Recording?’
  18. Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slats
  19. Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
  20. Jean Dubuffet – Coucou Bazar 8
  21. Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Return To Tomorrow
  22. Adam Bohman – Montague The Toothbrush
