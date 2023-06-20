The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-20

- Bellydance – Three Days Man
- Tell Mama – Honey
- 5 Sided Cube feat. Lauren Henderson – Your Embrace
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Baby Shakes – I’ll Be Aright
- The Laundrettes – Juvenile Thrills
- Shonen Knife – Explosion! (English version)
- Dawn Chorus & The Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
- Pere Ubu – Movie In My Head
- Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
- The Residents – Daydream Believer
- The Blackbyrds – Do It, Fluid
- Patrice Rushen – Roll With The Punches
- Junie – Tight Rope
- The Ohio Players – Walt’s First Trip
- William S. Burroughs – Creepy Letter-Cut-up At The Beat Hotel in Paris
- William S.Burroughs – Inching-‘Is This Machine Recording?’
- Ernie Althoff – Variable Position Wooden Slats
- Ernie Althoff – Hothouse Flour
- Jean Dubuffet – Coucou Bazar 8
- Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Return To Tomorrow
- Adam Bohman – Montague The Toothbrush
