The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-13

  1. William S. Burroughs – Captain Clark Welcomes You Aboard
  2. Adam Bohman – Talkin’ ‘Bout Manilow (Again)
  3. William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
  4. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  5. Slow Mango – Blob Funk
  6. Pornland – Chinese Dragon In The Nude
  7. Pornland – Invasion Of The Booty Snatchers
  8. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedatedd
  9. Amy Rigby – Dancing With Joey Ramone
  10. Sun 60 – Cmon + Kiss Me
  11. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  12. The Two Things In One – Snag Nasty
  13. The Ohio Players – Jive Turkey
  14. Primevil – Stop Look Listen
  15. Funkafreek – Funkorgy
  16. Pere Ubu – Uh Oh
  17. David Thomas – Wig Alley
  18. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  19. The Residents – Handful Of Desire
  20. The Residents – Irish Wife
  21. The Residents – Andy Atom
  22. Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
  23. Paul Turner – Instrumental Rationality Part 1
  24. William S. Burroughs – Words Falling-Photo Falling
