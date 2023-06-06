The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2023

  1. Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
  2. Pretty Purdie – Heavy Soul Slinger
  3. Idris Muhammad – Express Yourself
  4. Buddy Rich – Big Mac
  5. 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  7. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  8. The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
  9. Whirlywirld – Red River
  10. Renaldo & The Loaf – Scottish Shuffle
  11. Family Fodder – Sunday Girls
  12. Smegma – No-No-No
  13. The Residents – The Electrocutioner
  14. The Bar-Kays – Humpin’
  15. The Soul Project – Ebony
  16. Lee Moore – What You Do For Love
  17. Freedom Express – Groove With A Feeling
  18. The Meters – A Message From The Meters
  19. The Meters – People Say
  20. The Soul Seven – The Cissy’s Thang
  21. King Herbert & The Knights – Chicken Strut
  22. William S. Burroughs – The Total Taste Is Here
  23. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 9
  24. William S. Burroughs – Hankerchief Masks
  25. Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Stone Words
  26. Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Make The Prison Tremble And Burn The Roots
  27. Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz/Michael Vatcher – Siren Song
  28. Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – O Tu Illustrata
  29. Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz/Michael Vatcher – Baby On Board
  30. Kelsey Mines – Go Go Go
  31. Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Secret Ground
  32. David Cunningham – Bolivia
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist