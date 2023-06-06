The Mysterioso Show: 2023-06-06

- Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
- Pretty Purdie – Heavy Soul Slinger
- Idris Muhammad – Express Yourself
- Buddy Rich – Big Mac
- 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace
- 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
- Whirlywirld – Red River
- Renaldo & The Loaf – Scottish Shuffle
- Family Fodder – Sunday Girls
- Smegma – No-No-No
- The Residents – The Electrocutioner
- The Bar-Kays – Humpin’
- The Soul Project – Ebony
- Lee Moore – What You Do For Love
- Freedom Express – Groove With A Feeling
- The Meters – A Message From The Meters
- The Meters – People Say
- The Soul Seven – The Cissy’s Thang
- King Herbert & The Knights – Chicken Strut
- William S. Burroughs – The Total Taste Is Here
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 9
- William S. Burroughs – Hankerchief Masks
- Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Stone Words
- Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Make The Prison Tremble And Burn The Roots
- Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz/Michael Vatcher – Siren Song
- Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – O Tu Illustrata
- Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz/Michael Vatcher – Baby On Board
- Kelsey Mines – Go Go Go
- Fred Frith/Nuria Andorra – Secret Ground
- David Cunningham – Bolivia
Reader's opinions