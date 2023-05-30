The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2023

  1. Sly & the Family Stone – Stand!
  2. Ike & Tina Turner – I Want To Take You Higher
  3. The Dagoes – Vatican Stomp
  4. Exploding White Mice – He’s Gonna Step On You Again
  5. Bird Detective – BPA Free
  6. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  7. Harold Alexander – Mama Soul
  8. Herbie Mann – It’s A Funky Thing -Right On (part 1)
  9. The J.B.’s – Hot Pants Road
  10. The Chicago Gangsters – Gangster Boogie
  11. Silverton’s – Make It Funky
  12. Dutch Rhythm, Steel & Show Band – Funky Stuff
  13. Osaka Monaurail – Pick Up The Pieces (One By One)
  14. William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
  15. Violeta Garcia – Labura Holic
  16. William S. Burroughs – Word Falling-Photo Failing
  17. Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – It’s Not Allowed
  18. Angnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Frog Pond Ballet
  19. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
  20. The Barons – Paint It Black
  21. The Residents – 1999
  22. Adam Bohman – Maggie May
  23. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  24. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
