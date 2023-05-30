The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-30

- Sly & the Family Stone – Stand!
- Ike & Tina Turner – I Want To Take You Higher
- The Dagoes – Vatican Stomp
- Exploding White Mice – He’s Gonna Step On You Again
- Bird Detective – BPA Free
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Harold Alexander – Mama Soul
- Herbie Mann – It’s A Funky Thing -Right On (part 1)
- The J.B.’s – Hot Pants Road
- The Chicago Gangsters – Gangster Boogie
- Silverton’s – Make It Funky
- Dutch Rhythm, Steel & Show Band – Funky Stuff
- Osaka Monaurail – Pick Up The Pieces (One By One)
- William S. Burroughs – Just Checking Your Summer Recordings
- Violeta Garcia – Labura Holic
- William S. Burroughs – Word Falling-Photo Failing
- Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – It’s Not Allowed
- Angnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Frog Pond Ballet
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
- The Barons – Paint It Black
- The Residents – 1999
- Adam Bohman – Maggie May
- Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
- Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
Reader's opinions