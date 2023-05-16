The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-16

- The United States of America – Love Song For The Dead Che
- Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – The Sun Goes Down
- The Saucer-Men – My Tears
- The Saucer-Men – Caveman In a Spaceship
- The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
- The Milky Bar Kids – Flaming Star
- Ya Ho Wa 13 – Ho
- Moolah – Mirror’s
- Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
- The Residents – Walking In Circles
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper part 8
- The Wild Magnolias – Handa Wanda
- The Meters – Cabbage Alley
- African Music Machine – Black Water Gold
- Chocolate Milk – Action Speaks Louder Than Words
- Amanda Stewart – Sound And Sense
- Agnell/Lanz/Vatcher – Laughing Hyenas
- Pamela Z – …And On Your Left…
- Agnell/Lanz/Vatcher – MIchael Nyman Fell Asleep
- David Cunningham – Venezuela 1
- Angus Caryle – Kiyosumi
- Mark C. Pollard – Quinque II
