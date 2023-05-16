The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. The United States of America – Love Song For The Dead Che
  2. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – The Sun Goes Down
  3. The Saucer-Men – My Tears
  4. The Saucer-Men – Caveman In a Spaceship
  5. The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
  6. The Milky Bar Kids – Flaming Star
  7. Ya Ho Wa 13 – Ho
  8. Moolah – Mirror’s
  9. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
  10. The Residents – Walking In Circles
  11. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper part 8
  12. The Wild Magnolias – Handa Wanda
  13. The Meters – Cabbage Alley
  14. African Music Machine – Black Water Gold
  15. Chocolate Milk – Action Speaks Louder Than Words
  16. Amanda Stewart – Sound And Sense
  17. Agnell/Lanz/Vatcher – Laughing Hyenas
  18. Pamela Z – …And On Your Left…
  19. Agnell/Lanz/Vatcher – MIchael Nyman Fell Asleep
  20. David Cunningham – Venezuela 1
  21. Angus Caryle – Kiyosumi
  22. Mark C. Pollard – Quinque II
