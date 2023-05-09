The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2023

  1. Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
  2. The Lovin’ Spoonful – Pow! (Theme from What’s Up Tiger Lily?)
  3. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  4. The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
  5. The Sunday Painters – Let’s Be Moderne
  6. Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
  7. Ya Ya Choral – No Control
  8. Young-Holt Unlimited – Freddie’s Dead
  9. Funk Inc. – Give Me Your Love
  10. Isaac Hayes – Truck Turner
  11. James Brown – Down And Out In New York City
  12. Sleaford Mods – Force 10 From Navarone
  13. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – A Shower Of Dry Sand
  14. Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – Der Nussbaum
  15. Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Agatha Christie’s Notebook
  16. The Residents – Walking In Circles
  17. The Alan Brown! – Technicolour Dream
  18. Living Daylights – Up So High
  19. The 23rd Turnoff – Lovely Elsa Cope Is Dead
  20. Fifty Foot Hose – Cauldron
  21. The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak-Out # 6
  22. Morgen – Purple
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist