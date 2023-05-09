The Mysterioso Show: 2023-05-09

- Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
- The Lovin’ Spoonful – Pow! (Theme from What’s Up Tiger Lily?)
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- The Sunday Painters – Let’s Be Moderne
- Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
- Ya Ya Choral – No Control
- Young-Holt Unlimited – Freddie’s Dead
- Funk Inc. – Give Me Your Love
- Isaac Hayes – Truck Turner
- James Brown – Down And Out In New York City
- Sleaford Mods – Force 10 From Navarone
- Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – A Shower Of Dry Sand
- Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – Der Nussbaum
- Agnel/Lanz/Vatcher – Agatha Christie’s Notebook
- The Residents – Walking In Circles
- The Alan Brown! – Technicolour Dream
- Living Daylights – Up So High
- The 23rd Turnoff – Lovely Elsa Cope Is Dead
- Fifty Foot Hose – Cauldron
- The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak-Out # 6
- Morgen – Purple
Reader's opinions